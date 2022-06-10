Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.22. Overseas Shipholding Group shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 156,028 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 22,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $46,582.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock worth $2,744,830. Insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,668,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,752,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 374,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 331,990 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 9,096,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 187,918 shares during the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.