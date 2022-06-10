Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $91.88, but opened at $96.47. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 1,925 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day moving average is $90.92.

About Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.