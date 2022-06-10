PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $16.29. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 66,561 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 145,269 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after buying an additional 1,465,172 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after buying an additional 6,413,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

