Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of PEI opened at $0.33 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 16th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.