Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of PEI opened at $0.33 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 16th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 16th.
About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.