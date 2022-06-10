Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,520 ($31.58) and last traded at GBX 2,510 ($31.45). Approximately 305,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 153,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,505 ($31.39).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,699.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,797.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

