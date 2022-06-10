Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,964 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 61.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 80.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

CNK stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $460.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 302.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 3, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.