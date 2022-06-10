Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 862.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,346,000 after buying an additional 2,174,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after buying an additional 1,006,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,370,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after buying an additional 913,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,599,000 after buying an additional 545,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 619,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 503,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $64.96.

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 429.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $597,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,907. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

