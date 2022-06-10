Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,416,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after buying an additional 112,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,703,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,285,000 after buying an additional 180,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after buying an additional 52,710 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 69,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $9.40 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

