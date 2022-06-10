Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOTV. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $14.25 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

