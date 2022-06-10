Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,827,000 after purchasing an additional 121,101 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $2,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,802,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,518,000 after purchasing an additional 618,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGM shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.59.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,926.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

