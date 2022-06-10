Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,736 Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Funko by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,246,000 after buying an additional 43,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,861,000 after buying an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Funko by 6.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Funko by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 141,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Funko by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $45,075.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares in the company, valued at $274,280.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $4,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,777.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 616,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,923. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FNKO opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

