Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,781 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of GoHealth by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 223,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,117,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 138,701 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GoHealth by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 269,786 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GoHealth by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,485 shares during the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $11.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $232.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.22.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

