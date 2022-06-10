Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $17,915,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,838,000 after buying an additional 210,461 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,199,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,516,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,043,000 after buying an additional 106,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESNT opened at $42.55 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $264.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

