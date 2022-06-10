Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) by 2,451.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,653 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 1.81% of Eros STX Global worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eros STX Global by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 132,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 81,003 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 94.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 41,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 120,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGC stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

