Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $31,000 Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,645,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 319,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after purchasing an additional 877,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.82 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

