Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $32,000 Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after acquiring an additional 136,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 238,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 73,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 197,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

HVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

