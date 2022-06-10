Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $33,000 Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Plexus were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 51,646 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $96,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $244,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,014.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLXS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.
About Plexus (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plexus (PLXS)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.