Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $30,000 in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,388,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,172,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,740,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,833,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,540,000 after buying an additional 98,699 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

