Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $30,000 in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FPI opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

