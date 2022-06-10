Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $32,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,746,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS opened at $43.75 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

About Glaukos (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.