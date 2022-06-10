Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $32,000 in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 638 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after buying an additional 296,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,210,000 after buying an additional 107,290 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 133,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.04 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WSFS. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

