Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $33,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,669 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BANC. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter worth $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Banc of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 545.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 163,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Banc of California by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE BANC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Banc of California Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.