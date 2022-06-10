Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $33,000 in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 75,243 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 626,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Ecology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 25,582 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECOL opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology in a report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

US Ecology Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

