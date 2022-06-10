Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $34,000 in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg bought 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $60,858. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,888 shares of company stock valued at $308,535. Company insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGMS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $754.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.13. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $96.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

