Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 50,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,836.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 122,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,489,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $384.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.25 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,461.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.