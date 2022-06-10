Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 174,655 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 105,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,664 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDRX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, Director Paul Black sold 65,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,132,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 258,015 shares of company stock worth $4,555,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

MDRX opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.