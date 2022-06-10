Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,532 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DH opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.39. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.47 million. Research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

