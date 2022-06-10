Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $26,000 Investment in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 115,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,228.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $15.09 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Aclaris Therapeutics’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

