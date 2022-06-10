Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $26,000 Investment in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Udemy in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $12.89 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $32.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

