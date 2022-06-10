Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $27,000 Investment in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 78,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after purchasing an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KELYA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $19.77 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

