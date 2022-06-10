Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $28,000 Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in EnerSys by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
EnerSys stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.
EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
