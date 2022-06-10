Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $34,000 Investment in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acushnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Acushnet by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Shares of GOLF opened at $43.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

