Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $34,000 Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,622,000 after purchasing an additional 51,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 768,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $36.11 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $55.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

