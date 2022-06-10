Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $34,000 Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 456 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,335,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

WGO opened at $49.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

