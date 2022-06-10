Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 477 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $85.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.66. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

