Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 384 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,411,000 after buying an additional 552,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $12,528,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $11,989,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,235,000 after buying an additional 116,742 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at $483,983.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.