Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $3,527,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 37,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.02. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown acquired 131,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $2,723,327.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,166,856 shares in the company, valued at $169,380,593.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Profile (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.