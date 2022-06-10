Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 7,066 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) by 393.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kaltura by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kaltura during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Kaltura, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $231.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLTR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

