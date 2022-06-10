Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.30 on Friday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.04.

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 196,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536,500 shares of company stock worth $225,418,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

