Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,467,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 241,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 68,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.25.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

