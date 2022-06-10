Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 888 Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 113,351 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 126,463 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 655,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,552,000 after buying an additional 118,894 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAXR opened at $28.51 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

