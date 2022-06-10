Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,556 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Everi were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everi by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.61. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $26.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

