Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,353 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 19,215 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,341.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $27.22 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

