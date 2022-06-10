Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 17,593 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 17,593 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 83,979 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS opened at $80.20 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.89.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

