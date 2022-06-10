Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 2,746 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Caleres were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Caleres by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 841,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 249,900 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 635,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Caleres by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 176,580 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Caleres by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 557,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,570. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of CAL opened at $29.30 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.07.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.94%.

About Caleres (Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.