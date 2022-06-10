Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,673 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,195.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,052 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,501,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.14.

Shares of DY stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.52. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

