Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 790 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cimpress by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cimpress by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimpress by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cimpress by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cimpress by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $40.57 and a 52 week high of $122.30.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.70 million. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

