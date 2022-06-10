Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $27,000 Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 585,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $32.16 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.88 and a 52-week high of $39.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.01.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

