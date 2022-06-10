Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $30,000 Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,074.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 218,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 200,131 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at about $6,269,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 479.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

