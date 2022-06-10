Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $34,000 Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

CUBI opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.37.

In related news, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $43,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBI. B. Riley decreased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

